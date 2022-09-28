Secret Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $10,027.00 (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 12% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 28th. Secret has a market cap of $23.81 million and $10,027.00 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret coin can currently be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Secret has traded 112.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Invictus (IN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.91 or 0.00193928 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rainmaker Games (RAIN) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Mars Ecosystem Token (XMS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Connect (CNT) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Smartchem (SMAC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000014 BTC.

LooksCoin (LOOK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Secret

Secret (SIE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 26th, 2015. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is scrt.network. The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network.

Secret Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

