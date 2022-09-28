Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) PT Lowered to SEK 90

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 100 to SEK 90 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 85 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Securitas AB (publ) presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.17.

Get Securitas AB (publ) alerts:

Securitas AB (publ) Price Performance

SCTBF opened at $6.48 on Monday. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $6.48 and a 52 week high of $16.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.71.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.