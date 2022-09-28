SEGRO (OTCMKTS:SEGXF) Reaches New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

SEGRO Plc (OTCMKTS:SEGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 1,290 to GBX 985. The company traded as low as $7.90 and last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 138 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.77.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,585 ($19.15) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of SEGRO from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of SEGRO from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,307.00.

SEGRO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.63.

About SEGRO

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

