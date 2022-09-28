Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) Reaches Market Cap of $138,189.00

Seigniorage Shares (SHARE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Seigniorage Shares has a total market capitalization of $138,189.00 and approximately $14,792.00 worth of Seigniorage Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Seigniorage Shares coin can now be bought for $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Seigniorage Shares has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Seigniorage Shares Profile

Seigniorage Shares’ launch date was September 21st, 2020. Seigniorage Shares’ total supply is 21,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Seigniorage Shares is https://reddit.com/r/DollarProtocol. Seigniorage Shares’ official website is dollarprotocol.com. Seigniorage Shares’ official Twitter account is @DollarProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seigniorage Shares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar Protocol is a 2 token protocol comprising of Dollars and Shares. Dollars will be the object of stabilization and Shares will be the instrument to invest and participate in the upside of the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seigniorage Shares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seigniorage Shares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seigniorage Shares using one of the exchanges listed above.

