Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) Stake Raised by Denali Advisors LLC

Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,200 shares during the quarter. Select Medical makes up about 1.8% of Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Denali Advisors LLC’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $4,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Select Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $648,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in Select Medical by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 24,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 78,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,843,000 after buying an additional 4,130 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,266,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $22.25 on Wednesday. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $37.08. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.08). Select Medical had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. The company's Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment consists of hospitals that provide services for heart failure, infectious disease, respiratory failure and pulmonary disease, surgery requiring prolonged recovery, renal disease, neurological events, and trauma.

