Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ST. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,168 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 160.5% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 98.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

NYSE:ST opened at $37.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $42.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.52. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1 year low of $36.94 and a 1 year high of $65.58.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 6.55%. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

