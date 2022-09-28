SENSO Trading Down 6.1% Over Last 7 Days (SENSO)

SENSO (SENSO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SENSO has a total market cap of $276.65 million and approximately $238,316.00 worth of SENSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SENSO has traded down 6.1% against the dollar. One SENSO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000828 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010989 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10504344 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SENSO Coin Profile

SENSO’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. SENSO’s total supply is 1,715,280,000 coins. SENSO’s official Twitter account is @SensoriumGalaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SENSO is sensoriumxr.com.

Buying and Selling SENSO

According to CryptoCompare, “Sensorium Corporation oversees the technological and business development of Sensorium Galaxy. The corporation supplies Sensorium Galaxy with events and experiences through top-tier global content partnerships.Consisting of professionals from a wide-array of fields, Sensorium’s management team guarantees that the technological collaboration and strategic partnerships are always directed toward attainment of Sensorium’s most relevant contribution to the virtual reality landscape—to make it fully social. SENSO token is the in-platform currency of Sensorium Galaxy.ERC20 SENSO token drives all value transactions within Sensorium Galaxy, an alternate universe that is being built in partnership with world-known artists, producers, and entertainment companies. Among them are the creator of the world-leading nightlife hubs Ushuaïa Ibiza and Hï Ibiza Yann Pissenem, and music and entertainment streaming service TIDAL owned by globally-acclaimed artists such as JAY-Z, Lil Wayne, Rihanna, Daft Punk and others.Sensorium Galaxy will go live in H1 2021. The technology was first introduced to the public in 2019 at the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) in Los Angeles. Sensorium expects to attract over 1,8 million users by the end of 2022 who would pay for access to the content exclusively with SENSO tokens.”

