Shadows (DOWS) Hits Market Cap of $527,046.00

Shadows (DOWS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 28th. One Shadows coin can currently be bought for $0.0123 or 0.00000064 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. Shadows has a market capitalization of $527,046.00 and $28,781.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Shadows Coin Profile

Shadows was first traded on March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 42,700,000 coins. The official website for Shadows is shadows.link. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shadows Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

