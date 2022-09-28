Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Holdings Lowered by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Shake Shack were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHAK. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 272,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,681,000 after buying an additional 3,743 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 283,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,012,000 after buying an additional 34,563 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,224,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,328,000 after buying an additional 66,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in shares of Shake Shack by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 77,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,603,000 after buying an additional 9,603 shares in the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shake Shack Stock Performance

Shares of SHAK opened at $46.43 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.37. Shake Shack Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.72 and a 52 week high of $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -77.38 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Shake Shack in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Shake Shack to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.39.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shake Shack news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shake Shack Profile

(Get Rating)

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Featured Stories

