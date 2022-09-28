Shankar Sastry Sells 79,142 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

C3.ai Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in C3.ai by 218.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in C3.ai during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

