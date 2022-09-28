Shankar Sastry Sells 79,142 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stock

C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) Director Shankar Sastry sold 79,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total transaction of $1,043,882.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,001.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
C3.ai Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:AI opened at $12.93 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 0.40. C3.ai, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.74 and a 12 month high of $53.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.64.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $65.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.23) EPS. Research analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on AI shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of C3.ai from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on C3.ai from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC cut C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of C3.ai in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.70.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.
