Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Sanara MedTech Stock Up 0.7 %
SMTI stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.06.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.
Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech
About Sanara MedTech
Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.
