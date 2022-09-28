Shawn M. Bowman Sells 1,000 Shares of Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) Stock

Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI – Get Rating) insider Shawn M. Bowman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total value of $27,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,550 shares in the company, valued at $517,359.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanara MedTech Stock Up 0.7 %

SMTI stock opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. Sanara MedTech Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.41 and a 52-week high of $38.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $227.53 million, a P/E ratio of -17.34 and a beta of 2.06.

Get Sanara MedTech alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Sanara MedTech from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th.

Institutional Trading of Sanara MedTech

About Sanara MedTech

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Sanara MedTech by 54.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 8.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanara MedTech during the second quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, North Run Capital LP raised its position in shares of Sanara MedTech by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. North Run Capital LP now owns 65,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. It offers CellerateRX Surgical Activated Collagen powder and gel that are used in a range of surgical specialties to help promote patient healing; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Cleanser, a patented product that disrupts extracellular polymeric substances to eradicate mature biofilm microbes; Biako¯s Antimicrobial Wound Gel, an antimicrobial hydrogel wound dressing helps against planktonic microbes, as well as immature and mature biofilms; and Biako¯s Antimicrobial Skin and Wound Irrigation Solution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sanara MedTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanara MedTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.