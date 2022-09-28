Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Price Hits $16.25 on Top Exchanges (SHEESHA)

Sheesha Finance [ERC20] (SHEESHA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last week, Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar. One Sheesha Finance [ERC20] coin can now be bought for approximately $16.25 or 0.00083620 BTC on exchanges. Sheesha Finance [ERC20] has a market cap of $349,975.24 and $385,958.00 worth of Sheesha Finance [ERC20] was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000261 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004121 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000386 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010984 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Sheesha Finance [ERC20] Coin Profile
Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s launch date was March 25th, 2021. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,543 coins. Sheesha Finance [ERC20]’s official Twitter account is @Sheeshafinance.
Buying and Selling Sheesha Finance [ERC20]
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sheesha Finance [ERC20] directly using US dollars.
