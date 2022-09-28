Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Cap of $78,037.00

Shopping (SPI) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One Shopping coin can now be purchased for $0.0780 or 0.00000399 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Shopping has a total market capitalization of $78,037.00 and $16,247.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded down 97.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004091 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010889 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000064 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069184 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10576554 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shopping’s launch date was December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io. Shopping’s official website is shopping.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method.”

