Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.
Glantus Price Performance
GLAN stock opened at GBX 14.65 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Glantus has a 1 year low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.25 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.66.
About Glantus
Further Reading
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.