Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Glantus (LON:GLAN)

Glantus (LON:GLAN – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

Glantus Price Performance

GLAN stock opened at GBX 14.65 ($0.18) on Wednesday. Glantus has a 1 year low of GBX 10.03 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 93.25 ($1.13). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.11, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of £5.54 million and a PE ratio of -2.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 37.66.

Get Glantus alerts:

About Glantus

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Glantus Holdings PLC provides software as a service (SaaS) solution in Ireland, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. The company's solution assists corporates analyze, automate, and digitize their accounts payable function on its proprietary platform to recover lost working capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Glantus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glantus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.