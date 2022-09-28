Shore Capital Reiterates “Sell” Rating for Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO)

Devolver Digital (LON:DEVO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Devolver Digital to a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($0.97) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th.

Devolver Digital Stock Down 5.1 %

LON:DEVO opened at GBX 75 ($0.91) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 72.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.02. Devolver Digital has a 52 week low of GBX 50 ($0.60) and a 52 week high of GBX 222 ($2.68). The stock has a market capitalization of £331.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43.

Devolver Digital Company Profile

Devolver Digital Inc develops video games for release on PC and mobile in the United States and internationally. It publishes video games. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Wilmington, Delaware.

