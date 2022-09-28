Short Interest in Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Rises By 183.3%

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the August 31st total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

AIRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Air T from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air T in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

In other Air T news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot purchased 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,763. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 1,991 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $30,860.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,146 shares in the company, valued at $203,763. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond E. Cabillot acquired 5,000 shares of Air T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.54 per share, with a total value of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,880.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,793 shares of company stock valued at $130,831 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 62.95% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Air T stock. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Air T, Inc. ( NASDAQ:AIRT Get Rating ) by 20.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Air T worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 10.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Air T stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Air T has a 52-week low of $14.01 and a 52-week high of $32.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 4.66.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Air T had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $51.44 million during the quarter.

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, and commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services.

