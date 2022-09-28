Short Interest in Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE) Expands By 166.7%

Cartica Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CITE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 166.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $191,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in shares of Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Cartica Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cartica Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ CITE opened at $10.10 on Wednesday. Cartica Acquisition has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $10.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.03.

Cartica Acquisition Company Profile

Cartica Acquisition Corp does not have any significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and complete a business combination in the technology sector in India.

