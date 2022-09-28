Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Increases By 150.0%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the August 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

CFSB Bancorp Stock Performance

CFSB Bancorp stock opened at $8.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day moving average of $9.38. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.77 and a one year high of $11.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CFSB Bancorp

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

