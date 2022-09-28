Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 66.7%

Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Coca-Cola HBC Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.
Coca-Cola HBC Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.6938 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a yield of 3.1%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
About Coca-Cola HBC
Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, distribution, and sale of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages worldwide. The company offers sparkling soft drinks, hydration drinks, juices, ready-to-drink tea, energy drinks, coffee, water, plant-based drinks, premium spirits and flavored alcoholic beverages, and snacks.
