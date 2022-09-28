Short Interest in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Decreases By 50.0%

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Colicity Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLIW opened at $0.05 on Wednesday. Colicity has a twelve month low of $0.05 and a twelve month high of $1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.15.

Institutional Trading of Colicity

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

