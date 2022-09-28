Short Interest in Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX) Expands By 143.5%

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,100 shares, an increase of 143.5% from the August 31st total of 21,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 204,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.64 per share, with a total value of $39,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,361,873 shares in the company, valued at $14,155,344.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders bought a total of 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $112,350 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 397.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 52,865 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 23,789 shares during the period. 61.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Compass Therapeutics Stock Performance
Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Equities research analysts predict that Compass Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.
Compass Therapeutics Company Profile
Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.
Read More
