Short Interest in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Rises By 164.7%

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 448,600 shares, a growth of 164.7% from the August 31st total of 169,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 257,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

BUG opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.51 and a 1-year high of $35.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.38.

