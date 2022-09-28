Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Declines By 84.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

