Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Declines By 84.9%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decline of 84.9% from the August 31st total of 182,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares has a 1-year low of $25.17 and a 1-year high of $25.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.009 dividend. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
