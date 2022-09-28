Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Rises By 283.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 283.2% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSMS stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 5,366 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 12,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares during the last quarter.

