Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS) Rises By 283.2%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,400 shares, an increase of 283.2% from the August 31st total of 15,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 14.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance
BSMS stock opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.52. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $22.34 and a fifty-two week high of $26.29.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th were paid a dividend of $0.028 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares (R) 2028 Municipal Bond ETF
