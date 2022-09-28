Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 59.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Psykey Stock Down 10.1 %

Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.

Psykey Company Profile

Psykey, Inc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of entheogenic, adaptogenic, and nootropic ingredients and formulations for its functional product lines to improve and optimize life. The company also engages in the development of technologies for the composition, bioavailability, and targeted delivery of entheogen-based therapeutics for the psychedelic market.

