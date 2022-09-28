Short Interest in Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS) Decreases By 59.7%

Psykey, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CEOS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a decline of 59.7% from the August 31st total of 30,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 575,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Psykey Stock Down 10.1 %
Shares of CEOS stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. Psykey has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06.
Psykey Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Psykey (CEOS)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Psykey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Psykey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.