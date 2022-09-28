Short Interest in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI) Increases By 76.3%

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 825,200 shares, an increase of 76.3% from the August 31st total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ascent Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 50.0% during the first quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. Latigo Investments LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $4,271,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth $270,000.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund Trading Down 1.9 %

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund stock opened at $37.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $46.35. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund has a 52 week low of $37.41 and a 52 week high of $58.26.

