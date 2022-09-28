Short Interest in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP) Rises By 79.5%

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 981,700 shares, an increase of 79.5% from the August 31st total of 546,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,299,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $48.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.28. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund has a one year low of $48.14 and a one year high of $52.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 5.4% during the second quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund by 0.3% during the second quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 83,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period.

