Short Interest in Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Expands By 245.5%

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 245.5% from the August 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Vision Marine Technologies Trading Up 1.2 %
VMAR stock opened at $4.94 on Wednesday. Vision Marine Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $8.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 4.81.
Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter. Vision Marine Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.29% and a negative net margin of 207.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 million during the quarter.
Vision Marine Technologies Inc designs, develops, and manufactures electric outboard powertrain systems and electric boats in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sale of Electric Boats and Rental of Electric Boats. The company offers outboard motors, boat parts, and related maintenance services.
