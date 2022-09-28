Short Interest in William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN) Grows By 131.7%

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,900 shares, a growth of 131.7% from the August 31st total of 6,000 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 18,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

William Penn Bancorporation Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ WMPN opened at $11.38 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.48 and a 200-day moving average of $11.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.93 and a beta of 0.01. William Penn Bancorporation has a 12 month low of $11.21 and a 12 month high of $12.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

William Penn Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WMPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 million. William Penn Bancorporation had a return on equity of 2.22% and a net margin of 15.37%.

William Penn Bancorporation Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at William Penn Bancorporation

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. William Penn Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In other William Penn Bancorporation news, CEO Kenneth John Stephon acquired 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.59 per share, with a total value of $31,872.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 25,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $296,414.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 15,675 shares of company stock valued at $180,416. 2.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of William Penn Bancorporation

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WMPN. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,088,000 after purchasing an additional 18,259 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 562,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,379 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC lifted its position in William Penn Bancorporation by 15.3% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 380,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 50,570 shares during the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc bought a new stake in William Penn Bancorporation in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,325,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of William Penn Bancorporation by 21.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

About William Penn Bancorporation

William Penn Bancorporation operates as the holding company for William Penn Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and related financial services in the United States. The company offers time, savings, and demand deposits; certificates of deposit; and checking, money market, savings and club, and individual retirement accounts.

