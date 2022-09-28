Short Interest in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR) Drops By 67.4%

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund (NASDAQ:WCBR – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 67.4% from the August 31st total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 16,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000.

WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of WCBR opened at $16.84 on Wednesday. WisdomTree Cybersecurity Fund has a 1 year low of $16.48 and a 1 year high of $30.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.15.

