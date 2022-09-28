Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 93.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $33.19.

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

