Short Interest in Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Declines By 93.3%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 93.3% from the August 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS YKLTY opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $24.55 and a 52 week high of $33.19.
