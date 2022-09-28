Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Expands By 375.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Yamaha Stock Down 3.3 %
YAMCY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $66.69.
Yamaha Company Profile
