Short Interest in Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY) Expands By 375.0%

Yamaha Co. (OTCMKTS:YAMCY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 375.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 59,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Yamaha Stock Down 3.3 %

YAMCY stock opened at $32.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.59. Yamaha has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $66.69.

Get Yamaha alerts:

Yamaha Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Yamaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the musical instruments, audio equipment, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells pianos; guitars; digital musical instruments; wind, string, and percussion instruments; other music-related products; and produces and sells audio and visual media software, as well as manages music and other schools.

Receive News & Ratings for Yamaha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamaha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.