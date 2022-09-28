Short Interest in Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY) Expands By 100.0%

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Zumtobel Group Stock Down 7.7 %

Shares of ZMTBY stock opened at €3.00 ($3.06) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €4.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of €5.91. Zumtobel Group has a 52 week low of €3.00 ($3.06) and a 52 week high of €4.45 ($4.54).

About Zumtobel Group

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

