SHPING (SHPING) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $192,590.00

SHPING (SHPING) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. One SHPING coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC on exchanges. SHPING has a total market cap of $13.90 million and $192,590.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SHPING has traded down 2.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get SHPING alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,481.29 or 1.00042142 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006794 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004772 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057837 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010270 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00064527 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00079563 BTC.

SHPING Profile

SHPING is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,782,433,624 coins. The official website for SHPING is www.shping.com. SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SHPING Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SHPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SHPING and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.