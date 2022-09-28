Shyft Network Trading 16.8% Lower This Week (SHFT)

Shyft Network (SHFT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. Shyft Network has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $120,300.00 worth of Shyft Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Shyft Network has traded down 16.8% against the dollar. One Shyft Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000085 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Shyft Network Profile

Shyft Network was first traded on March 26th, 2021. Shyft Network’s total supply is 86,625,325 coins. Shyft Network’s official Twitter account is @shyftnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shyft Network is shyft.network.

Shyft Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shyft is a blockchain-based protocol designed to enable the secure and auditable sending of messages between individual users and trusted parties. Shyft leverages the participation of these parties and their ability to onboard users in accordance with existing compliance while adding the ability to broadcast attestations of relevant information about user data to other parties by request, assuming user consent is present.”

