Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $105.31

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SMAWF – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.31 and traded as low as $92.50. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at $92.50, with a volume of 1,386 shares.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 2.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMAWF. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 185.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 11.0% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 45,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services segments.

