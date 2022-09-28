Signature Chain Trading Down 17.2% Over Last 7 Days (SIGN)

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded 73.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 28th. One Signature Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Signature Chain has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $263,377.60 and $2.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Signature Chain is a coin. Its launch date was June 30th, 2019. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 coins and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 coins. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @SignatureChain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain aims to provide a solution to known certification issues, by offering a platform that allows anyone to certify data and files on a blockchain. Additionally, Signature Chain hopes to help other Waves projects by offering a custom and project dedicated web-wallet service. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Signature Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

