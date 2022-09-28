Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SIG. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Shares of SIG opened at $53.95 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.36. Signet Jewelers has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $111.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 49.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Signet Jewelers will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 27th. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Insider Transactions at Signet Jewelers

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.33, for a total transaction of $373,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,156,685.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 153.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 115.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Signet Jewelers in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Institutional investors own 97.87% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.