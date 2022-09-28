Silvercorp Metals Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share (TSE:SVM)

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Echelon Wealth Partners issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, September 22nd. Echelon Wealth Partners analyst G. Gonzalez expects that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Silvercorp Metals’ current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. Echelon Wealth Partners also issued estimates for Silvercorp Metals’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Separately, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Silvercorp Metals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of SVM opened at C$2.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.21. Silvercorp Metals has a 1 year low of C$2.74 and a 1 year high of C$5.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.65. The firm has a market cap of C$500.87 million and a P/E ratio of 13.48.

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$81.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$77.74 million.

Insider Activity at Silvercorp Metals

In related news, insider Silvercorp Metals Inc. purchased 98,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$2.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$279,814.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 503,247 shares in the company, valued at C$1,432,844.86.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China and Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interests in the Ying project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; Gaocheng (GC) mine located in Guangdong Province, China; Kuanping project located in Sanmenxia City, Shanzhou District, Henan Province, China; and La Yesca project located in northwest of Guadalajara, Mexico.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.