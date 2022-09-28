SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT) vs. Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH) Head to Head Review

SilverSun Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Rating) and Global Internet of People (NASDAQ:SDH – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

SilverSun Technologies has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Internet of People has a beta of -0.49, suggesting that its stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Global Internet of People’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SilverSun Technologies -1.77% -7.98% -4.16% Global Internet of People N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SilverSun Technologies $41.70 million 0.29 -$130,000.00 ($0.16) -14.81 Global Internet of People $7.41 million 13.50 -$8.40 million N/A N/A

This table compares SilverSun Technologies and Global Internet of People’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

SilverSun Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Global Internet of People.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.6% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Global Internet of People shares are held by institutional investors. 40.1% of SilverSun Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for SilverSun Technologies and Global Internet of People, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SilverSun Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Global Internet of People 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

SilverSun Technologies beats Global Internet of People on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, managed services, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence. It also offers value-added services that focuses on consulting and professional services, specialized programming, training, and technical support. In addition, the company provides managed, cybersecurity, business continuity, disaster recovery, data back-up, network maintenance and service upgrades, and application hosting services. It serves small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the manufacturing, distribution, and service industries. The company was formerly known as Trey Resources, Inc. and changed its name to SilverSun Technologies, Inc. in June 2011. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in East Hanover, New Jersey.

About Global Internet of People

Global Internet of People, Inc., a consulting company, provides enterprise services to small and medium-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform, where knowledge is shared, and services are requested and provided. It also provides educational consulting, new energy investment, cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, conference, information technology, technical, business incubation, and enterprise information technology integration services, as well as manufactures lithium battery materials. The company offers its services through Shidonghui App, a mobile application; and offline through directly operated local offices and 51 local centers. Global Internet of People, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

