Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) Trading 3.8% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.8% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $30.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Six Flags Entertainment traded as high as $19.39 and last traded at $19.23. 13,547 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,496,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.53.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SIX. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Six Flags Entertainment from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Citigroup downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. KeyCorp downgraded Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Six Flags Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

In related news, Director Arik W. Ruchim purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,102,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,935,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.05 per share, with a total value of $1,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,700,000 shares in the company, valued at $235,935,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,298,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,650,000 shares in the company, valued at $244,737,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,229,175 shares of company stock worth $28,809,899. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 472.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after purchasing an additional 84,554 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,042,000 after purchasing an additional 13,243 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,438 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $334,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 2.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $29.00.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 8.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

