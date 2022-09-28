SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) CAO Sells $33,232.55 in Stock

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) CAO James Patrick Lynch sold 533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.35, for a total value of $33,232.55. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,381 shares in the company, valued at $1,707,205.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

SJW Group Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE:SJW opened at $57.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.55. SJW Group has a one year low of $55.74 and a one year high of $73.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.70.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.22). SJW Group had a return on equity of 4.54% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $149.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that SJW Group will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SJW Group

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $60,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SJW Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut SJW Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on SJW Group from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SJW Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

SJW Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases; contracted services and sewer operations to water utilities; and a Linebacker protection plan for public drinking water customers in Connecticut and Maine.

See Also

