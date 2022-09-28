SmartCash 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9,768.00 (SMART)

SmartCash (SMART) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. One SmartCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SmartCash has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. SmartCash has a market cap of $1.48 million and $9,768.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,375.94 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00021545 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.44 or 0.00275646 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00142052 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00756375 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00586469 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000893 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SmartCash (CRYPTO:SMART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,818,678,128 coins. SmartCash’s official message board is forum.smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official website is smartcash.cc. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling SmartCash

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartCash is a community governance, cooperation & growth-focused cryptocurrency based on the Keccak algorithm. The team uses 80% of the block reward to fund not only the community projects but also the growth & development of SmartCash.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SmartCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

