Smaugs NFT (SMG) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $192.00

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. During the last seven days, Smaugs NFT has traded down 29.7% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market capitalization of $548,842.00 and $192.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Smaugs NFT alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00004704 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000205 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00046027 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000543 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $317.85 or 0.01626056 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00035826 BTC.

Smaugs NFT Profile

Smaugs NFT (SMG) is a coin. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2021. Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 84,960,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Smaugs NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “Smaugs NFT is an AI-Powered marketplace where users can sell their digital assets as NFT tokens in the digital world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smaugs NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smaugs NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Smaugs NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.