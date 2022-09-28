Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Issue Dividend of €0.32 (LON:SKG)

Smurfit Kappa Group Plc (LON:SKG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of €0.32 ($0.32) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Smurfit Kappa Group Stock Performance

LON SKG opened at GBX 2,670 ($32.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 821.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,910.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.72. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,581 ($31.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,198 ($50.72).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Smurfit Kappa Group from GBX 3,490 ($42.17) to GBX 3,655 ($44.16) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Smurfit Kappa Group Company Profile

Smurfit Kappa Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells paper-based packaging products. It operates through two segments, Europe and the Americas. The company offers consumer, retail, industrial, e-commerce, heavy-duty corrugated, and hexacomb packaging products; composite cardboard tubes, bags, and sacks; and bag-in-box, a single-use packaging system that comprises films, accessories, bags, taps, and boxes.

