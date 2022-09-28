SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) versus Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Financial Contrast

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) and Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Canaan shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Canaan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for SolarEdge Technologies and Canaan, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 16 0 2.65 Canaan 0 0 3 0 3.00

Profitability

SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $360.29, indicating a potential upside of 44.36%. Canaan has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.45%. Given Canaan’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Canaan is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Canaan’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SolarEdge Technologies 5.78% 8.56% 4.34% Canaan 41.75% 73.44% 48.61%

Risk & Volatility

SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Canaan has a beta of 3.67, suggesting that its share price is 267% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SolarEdge Technologies and Canaan’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 7.04 $169.17 million $2.56 97.49 Canaan $782.52 million 0.77 $313.89 million $2.42 1.33

Canaan has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SolarEdge Technologies. Canaan is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About Canaan

(Get Rating)

Canaan Inc. engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final mining equipment products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly and distribution of mining equipment and spare parts. The company has a strategic cooperation with Northern Data AG in the areas of artificial intelligence development, blockchain technology, and datacenter operations. Canaan Inc. was founded in 2013 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.