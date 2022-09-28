SolFarm (TULIP) Hits Market Capitalization of $8.71 Million

SolFarm (TULIP) traded up 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. SolFarm has a total market cap of $8.71 million and approximately $497,729.00 worth of SolFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SolFarm has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SolFarm coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.69 or 0.00028684 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004064 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010944 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068873 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10529075 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About SolFarm

SolFarm was first traded on April 30th, 2021. SolFarm’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 815,206 coins. SolFarm’s official Twitter account is @Solfarmio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SolFarm Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tulip Protocol is the first yield aggregation platform built on Solana with auto-compounding vault strategies.The TULIP token is designed to shift towards governance. Currently, on-chain governance is not available but is being developed by the Solana Foundation. Once this is ready, the protocol will shift governance to token holders. Telegram | Discord “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolFarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolFarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SolFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

