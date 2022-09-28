SolGold (LON:SOLG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $16.00

SolGold Plc (LON:SOLG – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 16 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 16.54 ($0.20), with a volume of 1656843 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 16.42 ($0.20).

SolGold Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.40, a current ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08. The company has a market cap of £364.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 21.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 27.89.

About SolGold

SolGold Plc, a mineral exploration and development company, explores for and develops mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship project is the Alpala project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Imbabura province, Northern Ecuador.

