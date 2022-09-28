Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $48.35

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $48.35 and traded as high as $52.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp shares last traded at $50.95, with a volume of 17,171 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Southern Missouri Bancorp to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $470.22 million, a PE ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Increases Dividend

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 34.13%. The firm had revenue of $34.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.65 million. Analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Southern Missouri Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 16.09%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Southern Missouri Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the first quarter worth $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $169,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $203,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers business banking, business financing, and business services. It also provides personal banking services, which include online and mobile banking, checking and savings, mortgage and refinance, and loans and credit services.

Featured Articles

