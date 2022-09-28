SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.
SouthState Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.
Insider Activity
In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of SouthState
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after purchasing an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,665,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SouthState Company Profile
SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.
