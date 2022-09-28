SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Piper Sandler

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a $96.00 price target on the bank’s stock, up from their previous price target of $92.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SSB. StockNews.com raised SouthState from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on SouthState from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on SouthState from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised SouthState from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SouthState presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

SouthState Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SSB opened at $77.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1 year low of $72.25 and a 1 year high of $93.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Activity

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $383.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.97 million. SouthState had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 30.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SouthState will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,516.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $25,228.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,048,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.35, for a total value of $329,400.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,516.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,704 shares of company stock valued at $4,714,798. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SouthState

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SouthState by 22,183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,289,278 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274,517 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SouthState by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,914,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $645,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,653 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in SouthState by 30.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,051,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,544,000 after purchasing an additional 955,920 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in SouthState by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,710,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,171,000 after purchasing an additional 444,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SouthState in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,665,000. 86.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

See Also

